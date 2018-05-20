Lando Norris Reflects ‘Good But Not An Ideal Weekend’ Over F2 Barcelona

Carlin Motorsport‘s Lando Norris feels good over clinching two podium finishes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for FIA Formula 2, but admits he made several mistakes over the weekend.

The championship leader returned to the podium with two third place finishes in Barcelona, but feels his performances wasn’t his best after struggling with the conditions on Friday.

Reviewing his weekend in Spain, Norris feels he made too many mistakes in practice and qualifying, which compromised his position for the feature and sprint races.

“A good but not an ideal weekend overall” said Norris.

“Two podiums and more points is good especially from where we started both races. I felt I wasn’t driving well while at the same time struggling with the car on Friday in practice and qualifying.

“Conditions were pretty tricky with the wind gusting but overall I made too many mistakes.”

At the start of the feature race, Norris had to avoid a stalled Nicholas Latifi and managed to claim three more positions on the opening lap.

The Bristol-born driver at the final stages of the race followed closely with the leaders of George Russell and Nyck de Vries, saying that if he had one more lap, he would had the chance for second place.

“The start of the Feature race was difficult. Luckily, I had angled my car slightly to the left, so I was just able to avoid Latifi who stalled at the green directly in front of me, dived down the inside of Turn 1 and had gained three places at the end of the first lap.”

“My pace was good in the opening laps before my tyres dropped so it was a case of managing them until the stop.

“Perhaps another lap I would have had a chance at going for P2 but it was a good, fun race, and I was pleased with P3 from where we started and to collect more points.”

In a damp sprint race on Sunday, Norris was able to repeat his form yet again and place his car in third behind championship rival and DAMS driver, Alexander Albon.

Having to start the race from the wet side of the grid, Norris said that getting use to the conditions on the opening lap was tough and felt he lost time under the virtual safety car.

“The Sprint race start was tough as it was still wet on my side of the grid which caused a lot of wheelspin” continued Norris.

“The opening laps were tricky but my pace was good. I lost loads of time through no fault of my own after one of the VSCs for some reason, undoing the hard work of pushing the tyres which was very annoying.

“I’m happy with a podium and more points. From here on, we need to start the weekends in a stronger position rather than playing catch-up.”