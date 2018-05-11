Louis Delétraz Aims For ‘Big Points’ In Spain After Disappointing Start

Charouz Racing System‘s Louis Delétraz aims to grab ‘big points’ at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for this weekend’s FIA Formula 2.

Delétraz has had a disappointing start to the season after scoring no points so far in the championship, after a mechanical failure in Bahrain and a crash in Baku.

Despite his poor start, Delétraz was one of the quickest guys in testing and will aim to help his new Czech-based team gain points. His team-mate Antonio Fouco helped grab the team’s first podium of the series with a third place in the Baku feature race.

The Swiss driver says his championship position doesn’t reflect his true pace and that he aims to bounce back with an aim to collect big points in Spain.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend – I love the track and it will be great to drive in the new F2 car,” said Delétraz.

“It’s clear that we’re not where we want to be in terms of the championship standings but we know why this is. We got very unlucky in Bahrain with a technical problem and then we got crashed out in Baku.

“We did a lot of good work during pre-season testing and also during the Bahrain race weekend. We were very competitive and I have no doubt we’ll be quick again. My target is to work hard, show our true pace and get some big points in Spain.”

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Barcelona, Delétraz says he looks forward into returning to normal tracks compare to the unique locations of Bahrain and Baku.

“Coming back to Europe, we’re racing on normal tracks that we know well. Bahrain and Baku are really unique and quite the opposite in terms of the weather you encounter and their characteristics,” Delétraz continued.

“Because of that, I wouldn’t be surprised if the order is a bit shaken up this weekend. I’m sure we will probably have some surprises in Barcelona and that should make a very exciting weekend for everyone.”

The twenty-one year old and Roy Nissany are the only drivers yet to claim a point in the championship in two race weekends in.

With the series entering its’ third round and with more than ten rounds to, Delétraz says that there’s no reason to worry about not scoring yet as there is still plenty of opportunities to grab points over the season.

“We’ve only done two rounds so that means there’s still ten events and 20 more races to go.

“There’s no reason to be worried. We just need a bit of luck and if we don’t have anything out of our control happening, I’m confident about what we can do. I trust the team, the car and myself.”