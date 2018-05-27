Lundqvist Tops off Snetterton Weekend with Third Win

A third win of the year sees Linus Lundqvist extend his lead at the top of the BRDC British F3 Championship withstanding the pressure from behind during an intense final race at Snetterton.

With the grid determined by fastest laps, it was the usual championship contenders at the front, though one was out of contention before the end of the first lap, with Tom Gamble continuing his dogged weekend.

The top three was soon breaking away with Nicolai Kjaergaard hounding the leading Swede. Knowing that an overtake in the opening laps was vital, the Carlin driver made a lunge on the second lap, failing to make the move stick and handing Lundqvist a break at the front.

Kjaergaard caught back up, but it proved to fruitless, with the Double R Racing driver maintaining the race long pressure to take his third win of the year as Kjaergaard and Maini were under a second behind.

Tristan Charpentier had started fourth, holding the position off the line. He was hardly at ease though, facing race long pressure from four cars behind. Despite this, the Frenchman proved to be more than a match with Chris Dittmann Racing‘s driver Harry Webb ending his first F3 weekend with a fifth from Billy Monger.

In the closing laps, Jamie Chadwick had fallen back from the Charpentier train, holding her own teammate Jordan Cane along with the Hillspeed pair of Sasakorn Chaimongkol and Josuf Owega.

Lundqvist extends his championship lead to 30 points with Kjaergaard acutely aware of how vital his crash in the second race was.