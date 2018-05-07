Maldonado on Verstappen: “Comparing him with me is inappropriate”

Former Formula 1 driver Pastor Maldonado has dismissed comparisons between himself and Max Verstappen, calling them ‘inappropriate’.

Verstappen has had a frustrating start to the season having made mistakes in all four races of the 2018 season, three of them have been clashes with other drivers. His latest was at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutch drivers’ trouble on track has led to some fans comparing him to Maldonado, who was known for his accidents in his spell in F1. Maldonado currently races in the FIA World Endurance Championship with DragonSpeed, as part of the 2018-19 Super Season.

During the weekend of the 6 Hours of Spa, Maldonado spoke to French newspaper, La Derniere Heure about the comparisons to Verstappen and himself, but ruled them out as inappropriate.

“Max is a fantastic driver, but he is still very young and so it’s normal that he’s still making mistakes” said Maldonado.

“He needs to accumulate experience, but comparing him with me is inappropriate.”

Maldonado’s F1 career came to a sudden halt when his main title sponsor, Venezuelan’s oil company PDVSA collapsed and couldn’t provide the funds, and he subsequently lost his seat at Renault Sport Formula One Team to Danish racer Kevin Magnussen.

Although a rumoured returned was on the cards for Maldonado, he has admitted that a comeback in F1 is unlikely due to a lack of sponsorship, although he hopes the financial situation in his homeland improves.

“I do not have any sponsors or financial support from my country as was the case before,” said Maldonado.

“The situation of my countrymen is difficult, but given the climate in Venezuela, it can only get better.”