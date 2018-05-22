Max Verstappen Believes Red Bull ‘Have A Chance Of A Good Result’ At Monaco

Max Verstappen believes Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has a chance of capturing a good result in their 250th Grand Prix in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen returned to the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix with third place after what has been a challenging start of the season for the Dutch driver, after being involved in multiple incidents with top drivers including team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in Azerbaijan.

Around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Red Bull found their cars was strong in the final sector of the track, which is similar to the streets of Monaco.

Reflecting on the result in Spain, Verstappen says that the Circuit de Monaco should suit their car well thanks to its short straights and low speed corners.

“It was great to be back on the podium in Barcelona and our car was very strong in the last sector there, which is mainly low speed corners and what we need for Monaco” said Verstappen.

“I also had a really positive test in Barcelona this week and hope for a good weekend in Monaco if we can find the right set-up. Monaco also doesn’t have any long straights, so I think it should be a good circuit for us.”

The Dutchman’s best result at Monaco, where he currently lives, was at last year’s Grand Prix with a fifth place finish. This result was the only time Verstappen has finished around the street circuit in his three years in F1.

With Red Bull starting their 250th Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen believes that the team have a chance of securing a good result around the challenging circuit.

“It is a nice weekend in general and also very good to sleep in your own apartment, it’s a busy week but also a special week,” Verstappen continued.

“The track is of course very challenging but I will enjoy it even more knowing that we have a chance of a good result.”