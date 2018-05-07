Max Verstappen Preparing For ‘Defining Moment Of The Season’ in Spain

Max Verstappen has called the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix a ‘defining moment of the season’ as teams will debut their new upgrades on their cars.

The Dutch driver is eager to end on what has been a frustrating start to the season, having been involved in three incidents in the opening four races. His latest encounter was with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, when the pair battled too hard, seeing both cars crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With the teams heading to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the scene where pre-season testing took place, will be the race where plenty of upgrades will be introduce in a bid to change their season around.

Verstappen says that Aston Martin Red Bull Racing have many upgrades coming their way ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Dutchman describing it a ‘defining moment of the season’ as the Milton Keynes based team aims to catch their rivals.

“Everybody has done a lot of laps in Barcelona but I’m looking forward to seeing how the cars progress this year,” said Verstappen.

“We have many updates coming, hopefully they will be positive and we can be even closer to the front, but of course everybody else will also bring new parts.

“It could be quite a defining moment for the season and I’m interested to see how everyone will perform.”

Red Bull have secured one win so far this year thanks to Ricciardo’s effort at the Chinese Grand Prix, but the team lack the top speed over its main competitors, Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari.

Having won in Spain in 2016, the scene where Verstappen made his first ever outing as a Red Bull driver, the twenty year-old believes the RB14 is a fast car but hopes more speed will come soon over the European stage of the season.

“I believe our car is very fast, we still need a bit more top speed but hopefully that will come.”

“I am of course also looking forward to the weekend as I have good memories from my first F1 win there and I will be happy to start the European season and have the comforts of the Energy Station.”