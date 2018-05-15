Max Verstappen Tops First Day of Post-Spanish Grand Prix Test

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen clocked in the fastest time of the first day of the post-Spanish Grand Prix test.

The Dutch driver set a 1:17.528s to put himself on top of the time sheets and completed 148 laps throughout the day. Jake Dennis will take over from the Dutch driver tomorrow. Renault Sport F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. was second fastest, only 0.034 seconds slower than the Red Bull driver.

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel ended the day in third as the Italian team try to understand what went wrong from last weekend’s race that saw Vettel finish in fourth and unable to catch Verstappen.

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean placed himself fourth fastest as he puts behind a disappointing weekend that ended in three corners on the first lap, with the Frenchman having been fastest in the morning session. Sahara Force India‘s Nicholas Latifi got his first test behind the VJM11 and placed himself with the fifth fastest time with a 1:18.530s.

Spanish Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton was behind the wheel of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and completed a total of 151 laps, the most of any driver. The Silver Arrows also run a special rear wing fitted with lights at the end of the wing.

McLaren F1 Team ran three drivers in today’s test with Stoffel Vandoorne running with the team with the seventh fastest time of the day. Lando Norris and Oliver Turvey both participated with Pirelli Motorsport to test 2019 tyre concepts. Norris driving in the morning before handing the car over to Turvey in the afternoon. George Russell also participated in the tyre test but with the Force India squad.

Antonio Giovinazzi made his first appearance in an F1 car since the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team and placed himself in eighth. The Italian will return tomorrow with Ferrari, replacing Vettel for the second day.

Oliver Rowland enjoyed his testing debut with Williams Martini Racing, earning a respectable ninth place and collecting a total of 121 laps. But it was a frustrating day for the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team as they suffered a chassis problem during the test, forcing them to change the power unit. Sean Gelael eventually got out on track but could only complete a total of 50 laps in the test.