Mercedes Ordered Ocon To Let Hamilton Pass At The Monaco Grand Prix

Sahara Force India‘s Esteban Ocon was given team orders by Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport to allow Lewis Hamilton pass at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon, a part of Mercedes junior programme currently racing with Force India, was ahead of the reigning world champion at the Circuit de Monaco when the Brit pitted on lap 12.

Two laps later before the Nouvelle Chicane, Ocon yielded to Hamilton very easily the position as Hamilton was looking to undercut Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel for second place.

Hamilton failed to make the undercut work as he went on to finish third in the race behind Vettel, whilst Ocon finished in sixth place.

Asked by Sky Italia after the race over whether team orders were in play to allow Hamilton through, Ocon replied saying that he is a Mercedes driver and that it was pointless to fight with the Brit.

“I’m a Mercedes driver, you should ask the boss,” said Ocon.

“It was pointless to fight with him, especially as he had new tyres.”

When asked if there was an “unwritten rule” over Force India, who are powered by Mercedes engines, were to not make life difficult for the Silver arrows, Ocon replied with: “Maybe.”

A reporter from Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure asked Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff whether Mercedes did ask Force India for Ocon to move aside, the Austrian confirmed that an order was placed to the Silverstone based team.

“Yes, because that’s the way it is” said Wolff.