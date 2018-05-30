MP Motorsport’s Ralph Boschung Reflects Monaco As ‘Very Disappointing’

MP Motorsport‘s Ralph Boschung feels disappointed to grab no points in the streets of Monaco in FIA Formula 2.

The Swiss driver suffered a difficult weekend in both feature and sprint races where he retired for both races following a crash and a mechanical issue.

Boschung was set to score points following a decent qualifying position and start in the feature race but due to a battle with Lando Norris which led to the MP driver crashing out, after the Carlin Motorsport driver made contact, Boschung was disappointed to retire with great pace where he felt a podium was possible.

“After a great start, we opted to go for the alternative strategy,” said Boschung.

“We pitted early and had Sean Gelael – who went onto finish second – just ahead, with Norris behind me. He touched the back of my car a number of times and on the final occasion it put me into the wall.

“It was a shame as we had great pace and after seeing where my team-mate finished, I’m convinced we would have been on the podium and maybe even challenged for the victory.”

Boschung started in sixteenth for the sprint race and had another strong start to get into the points, but a mechanical failure prevented him for scoring, suffering another Formula 2 weekend with no points scored.

Reflecting over his weekend, Boschung feels disappointed over not scoring but hopes luck will come his way in the next round in France.

“Starting from the back I was determined to make up some places,” Boschung continued.

“We had another strong start and ultimately it’s likely we would have finished in seventh or eighth. It was the same issue as in Baku and I had no other choice but to stop and retire.

“It is very disappointing, but the fact that the title contenders were unable to make up positions like I did shows that we have very good pace. Now we just need the luck, which hopefully will come when we head to Le Castellet.”