Nico Hülkenberg: ‘We’ve Got a Pretty Good Baseline Going Forward into Qualifying’

Renault Sport F1 Team‘s Nico Hülkenberg says they’ve found a good baseline to work with after a strong free practice two for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hülkenberg’s practice today was a tale of two halves, the morning session saw the German driver down the order in thirteenth place but recovered in the afternoon session in place himself in seventh, showing strong pace between the midfield teams.

It wasn’t plain sailing for Renault during their runs today. A few front locks up saw their runs cut short due to bad flat spots on his tyres, but the R.S.18 is showing promising pace from FP2 for Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Speaking after today’s running, Hülkenberg said that it was a usual “Friday” practice session for the team.

“A standard ‘Friday’ for us today” said Hülkenberg.

“There’s not much to say; we had a couple of front lock-ups, therefore my runs got cut short with some bad flat spots.”

The thirty year old wasn’t happy with the car in the morning session, but found in the afternoon more comfortable over the second session.

With Formula 1 having the day off on Friday, Hülkenberg believes the team have produce a good baseline to carry over into qualifying on Saturday.

“This morning I was not so happy with the car as it was quite difficult but we made some very good progress over lunch and I was much happier in P2.”

“I think we’ve got a pretty good baseline going forward into Qualifying on Saturday.”