Norris Loses Second Place To Post-Race Penalty, Charouz Claims 1-2 In Monaco

FIA Formula 2 Monaco sprint race winner Antonio Fuoco and championship leader Lando Norris have been penalised for breaching rules under the virtual safety car.

Roberto Merhi in the MP Motorsport has been rewarded with a penalty for overtaking under the safety car, whilst Trident‘s Santino Ferrucci has punished for carrying out a bite point check and not following race director instructions.

During the sprint race today at the Circuit de Monaco, the Charouz Racing Systems‘ of Fuoco and Carlin Motorsport‘s Lando Norris failed to meet the minimum time once the FIA light panels went green, gaining an advantage as a result.

Race winner Fuoco was punished with a 0.8 second time penalty added on, keeping his race win whilst Norris was given a 1.1 second penalty added to his final race time, resulting in him dropping down to third. Louis Delétraz moved up to second making it a Charouz 1-2 for the sprint race in Monaco.

MP Motorsport’s Merhi passed Trident’s Arjun Maini under the safety car in the final moments of the race. The Spaniard was given a five-second time penalty added to his time and drops down to seventh place behind Maini and BWT Arden‘s Maximilian Günther.

Santino Ferrucci was given a ten second penalty for conducting bite point checks in the pits, failing to follow instructions provided by the race director. The American was therefore given a ten second penalty but since the Trident failed to finish the race, after crashing out with a few laps to go, he stays in twelfth place.