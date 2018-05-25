Norris Receives Grid Penalty, Günther To Start From Pit Lane For F2 Monaco Feature Race

Championship leader Lando Norris has been given a three-place grid penalty for impeding pole sitter Alexander Albon ahead of tomorrow’s feature race around the Circuit de Monaco for the FIA Formula 2 championship.

BWT Arden‘s Maximilian Günther will start the race tomorrow from the pit lane for failing to stop at the FIA weigh station when called to. The German driver qualified in seventh in today’s qualifying session before his penalty.

Günther failed to stop to be weighed at the red light and failed to bring the car back to the FIA weigh station in the pit lane. As a result for breaking a technical rule for not having his car checked in qualifying, the German has been disqualified from the session and will lose his grid position. He has however been given permission to race tomorrow by starting from the pit lane.

The Carlin Motorsport of Norris was founded guilty of impeding the DAMS of Alexander Albon during qualifying at Turn 14 whilst carrying a damaged nose from the previous lap. As a result, Norris has been handed a three-place grid penalty for his actions. The championship leader will start the feature race from eighteenth on the grid.

Tomorrow’s race will start at 11:30 AM Monaco Time (10:30 UK Time) as Albon will be aiming to clinch his second win in Formula 2 from pole position. Nyck de Vries starts second and will be aiming to make it two years in a row at winning in Monaco.