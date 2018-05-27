‘Not Exactly the Cleanest’ Qualifying Session rues Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg feels it is possible to have a strong race despite missing out on the top ten shootout, with the German qualifying eleventh for the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was the second time in a row the German has been outqualified by his Renault Sport Formula One Team team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. after the Spaniard also got the better of him in Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Hülkenberg admitted the session was not the greatest one in the world but is optimistic about using his starting grid slot to have a good race on Sunday. Any mistake is punished in Monaco and the Renault drivers’ lock up on his fastest lap in Q2 cost him a spot in the top ten shootout.

“So that was not exactly not the cleanest Quali, but we all feel we can have a good day tomorrow,” said Hülkenberg. “I locked up a little coming into Turn 10 out of the tunnel and lost the time that would have got me through.

Hülkenberg is the lead driver of the ones that can choose their starting tyre for the race and the German is hoping to use that to his advantage since overtaking is notoriously difficult round the Circuit de Monaco.

“At least we have some flexibility with the strategy for tomorrow’s race that can come into play,” said the German.