Nyck de Vries Sets Fastest Time In Practice Around Monaco For Formula 2

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries kicks off the FIA Formula 2 weekend around the Circuit de Monaco with the quickest time in practice.

The Dutch driver set the pace with a 1:21.670 heading into qualifying, which will be split into two groups. The DAMS‘ of Nicholas Latifi placed himself in second place ahead of the championship leader, Lando Norris.

Barcelona‘s sprint race winner Jack Aitken claim fourth place in his ART Grand Prix car as he looks to continue his good form. The Anglo-Korean driver finished ahead of Sergio Sette Câmara in fifth.

Alexander Albon was in sixth ahead of Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov, who will race with a new chassis this weekend in a bid to improve his season. Louis Delétraz in the Charouz Racing System set the eighth fastest time as he still search his first points of the season ahead of BWT Arden‘s Maximilian Günther and Luca Ghiotto, who rounds off the top ten.

Practice got underway with a train of cars heading out on track with Trident‘s Arjun Maini leading the way. All cars left the pit lane to get a feel for the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo. A virtual safety car test took place within the early minutes of the session. Majority of the field returned to the pits after their installation laps were completed.

After the VSC ended with forty minutes of the session remaining, the drivers started their practice runs. Carlin’s Sergio Sette Camara set the initial pace with a 1:30.494 ahead of de Vries and team-mate Lando Norris.

Ralph Boschung and Nicholas Latifi soon set their lap times and climbed up the top of the tables, leading the session with thirty five minutes remaining but soon Norris, de Vries and Camara improved their times and headed back on top.

Whilst completing a fast lap, de Vries with a slow Norris coming into La Rascasse, breaking his front wing on the Prema. The Dutch driver returned to the pits and required a new nose cone from the Italian squad. As soon as his nose was fixed, he returned to the track and set the fastest time of the session with a 1:23.590.

The first mistake of the weekend went to Jack Aitken as he used the run-off at Sainte Devote after carrying too much speed into the corner. Soon followed was the Charouz Racing System of Antonio Fuoco who made contact with the barrier at the exit of the swimming pool section, breaking his front wing. The Italian was able to drive his broken car back into the pits for repairs.

With twenty minutes of the session remaining, it was the Campos of Luca Ghiotto leading the way ahead of de Vries, Markelov, Albon and Sette Camara.

ART’s George Russell didn’t get much running out on track due to mechanical related issues and missed out on crucial laps ahead of qualifying.

As the session began to draw to a close, majority of the field head out on track to grab some last minute laps before they head into qualifying. Norris quickly set the fastest time ahead of his team-mate Camara with the BWT Arden of Maximilian Gunther jumping up to third.

Latifi followed Aitken’s error at Sainte Devote and used the run-off after carrying too much speed, the Canadian was able to turn his DAMS around and get back on track with a eight minutes remaining.

As the session expired, it was Nyck de Vries who set the fastest time of the practice session ahead of Latifi, Norris Aitken and Sette Camara who rounds off the top five.

With qualifying next, which will take place in two groups, with the Dutch driver of de Vries take pole position and repeat his success from last year?