Ocon Targeting ‘Some good points’ For Force India In Barcelona

Esteban Ocon says Sahara Force India F1 Team should be targeting for more good point finishes following the recent progress with the VJM11.

Ocon’s race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was short lived after a collision with Kimi Raikkonen forced him to retire on the opening lap, but Force India’s pace throughout the weekend in Baku looked strong and paid off when Sergio Pérez secured a surprising podium in the dying moments of the race.

Reflecting on the race in Baku, Ocon says that he feels disappointed to not have finish the race, but aware that these incidents happen when racing.

“It was disappointing not to finish the race in Baku, especially since we had such strong pace. I know this is how racing goes sometimes and you have to learn from it and look ahead” said Ocon, who’s only two retirements in Formula 1 have come in first lap crashes.

Looking ahead to the Spanish Grand Prix, Ocon achieved his best ever Formula 1 finish here last year with fifth place, finishing behind his team-mate Pérez, and the Frenchman says that coming back to Spain for the first time since pre-season testing is like coming back home as the European season kicks off.

“Heading to Spain really feels like coming home after all the long flights in the first part of the year” continued Ocon. “Barcelona is probably the track I know the most – it’s the first track I drove in single seaters at the start of my career.

“We test a lot there so we know the place well and we get our hospitality buildings back so it feels much more like a familiar environment.”

The teams will visit Barcelona for the first time since last winter for pre-season testing, with many looking to bring big upgrades to their cars in a bid to change turn around their season and push up their field.

Force India has brought updates to the VJM11 over the opening four races which has helped the Silverstone-based team overcome a bad start to the season with Ocon saying they should be targeting some good points finishes now.

“Barcelona itself is wonderful: it’s a place that feels young with a relaxed atmosphere and the weather is amazing,” said Ocon. “Part of my family lives in the city and it’s very close to where I was training this winter, so I know the place by heart now.

“Last year we did really well there; the pace was good all over the weekend and we raced really well. We have been making good progress with the car recently so we have to target some good points.”