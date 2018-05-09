Pérez Looking to Build on ‘Amazing’ Baku Podium in Spain

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez says overtaking around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be a challenge compare to the Baku City Circuit ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Pérez surprised everyone with a podium finish in the streets of Baku, benefiting from the unfortunate mishaps of Valtteri Bottas in the final two laps. It was the Mexican’s first podium since the 2016 European Grand Prix at the same venue.

It was also Pérez’s first points of the season after the Silverstone-based team had a difficult start to the year having grabbed one point in Bahrain thanks to Esteban Ocon.

Reflecting on his achievement in Azerbaijan, Pérez says the team fully deserved it after some tough races, as well as recalling him back to the 2016 season where the Mexican achieved podiums in Baku and Monaco.

“Finishing on the podium in Baku felt amazing. After a few tough races we finally got a result we deserved,” said Perez. “It reminded me of 2016, when we had a difficult start to the season and then we had the podium in Monaco.

“We were quick in Baku right from the start and we knew there was the chance to score a great result. I’m so proud of my team and the way we did it. Even when we had to pit on lap one, we didn’t stop fighting or stop believing.”

Last year saw the team grab their best result of the 2017 season in Spain with Pérez finishing fourth and Ocon in fifth, grabbing the teams highest points tally of the year.

Ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix, Pérez says it’ll be interesting to compare how the car felt from pre-season to now with the upgrades placed on the VJM11.

“Barcelona was our best result as a team last year so you never know what can happen this year,” Perez continued. “It’s a track we know really well because of testing, but of course the car has changed a lot since the pre-season and it will be interesting to feel the difference the upgrades have made.

“Unlike in Baku, overtaking is quite difficult at Barcelona so we will need to be perfect in qualifying.”

Pérez also commented about being back in Barcelona as the European stage of the Formula 1 season kicks off.

“It’s great to be back racing in Europe and Barcelona is the perfect place to start this part of the championship,” said the Mexican. “I really enjoy the city of Barcelona and my trainer Xavi is Catalan, so it’s a special race for him.”