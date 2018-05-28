Pierre Gasly ‘Super Happy’ To Clinch Second Points Finish in Monaco

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s Pierre Gasly experienced an ‘amazing race’ as he captured his second points finish of his Formula 1 career with a seventh placed finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gasly concluded a strong Monaco weekend after qualifying in tenth for finish in the points strongly and holding off Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Nico Hülkenberg for majority of the race.

In his first Monaco Grand Prix appearance, Gasly was careful with his tyres which allowed him to go long during the race on the Hypersoft for thirty-seven laps before switching to the Supersoft tyres.

Reflecting over the race, Gasly felt the car performed well and fast around the Circuit de Monaco to collect his second points of the season.

“My first Monaco GP in Formula 1 and my second time in the points, honestly, it was an amazing race!” said Gasly. “Starting P10, we knew it could be difficult but the car was just so fast!

“I tried to be careful with the tyres from the beginning, and when I was alone on track I could just push flat out because I was feeling good with the car.”

After a strong and consistent first stint, Gasly was able to stay ahead of Hülkenberg in the race and used the difficulties of passing around Monaco to his advantage.

“We managed to exit after the pits in front of the others and I fought hard to keep Hülkenberg behind because we know that in Monaco it’s hard to pass,” Gasly added.

“I just tried to stay focussed and not to make any mistakes because in the end the tyres were quite used – It wasn’t easy but we managed to finish in P7. I’m just super happy!”