Pirelli Saw ‘No Signs Of Blistering’ Over Spanish GP – Mario Isola

Pirelli Motorsport‘s head of car racing, Mario Isola says the tyre manufacturer found no issues from the tyres in terms of blistering over the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya saw variable conditions through the race, with dry spells but wind and a few drops of rain making the track hard to predict.

The top three of Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen stuck with a one-stop strategy after starting on the soft tyres and switching to the mediums in their only stops.

Isola says the top three teams though differently to one another over tyre strategy for the weekend and the help of overnight rain, found it hard to predict track conditions.

“We saw different thinking from the top teams about whether or not this was a one or a two stop race, with the track conditions having been extremely hard to predict from the beginning of the weekend, not helped by the overnight rain” said Isola.

“The laps under the safety car also affected race strategy, reducing wear and degradation at a crucial point in the

race.”

Prior to the weekend, Pirelli changed their tyre choices for race after a few teams found blistering with the tyres over testing.

For the Grand Prix weekend, Isola said that they found no issues with the tyres and even pointed out that drivers were running quick laps on older tyres, with Daniel Ricciardo taking the new lap record around the 2.8 mile circuit.

“Tyre-wise, we encountered no issues at all and no signs of blistering, with lap records and fastest laps set even when drivers were running on older medium compound tyres. This applied to the whole field, which was very evenly matched in terms of pace.

“Now we remain in Barcelona for the first in-season test of the year, which will include development testing of the 2019 tyres, with McLaren and Force India.”