Prema Looking To Get ‘Back Where We Belong’ After de Vries’ Baku Podium

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing team principal René Rosin says they look forward into returning to their winning form after their recent podium in Baku ahead of this weekend’s action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for FIA Formula 2.

Nyck de Vries achieved the team’s first podium of the season with second place in Azerbaijan in the sprint race. The Dutch driver showed decent pace over the weekend but a mistake at turn 1 with ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell cost both their races and prevented de Vries from gaining further points.

Sean Gelael grabbed one point in the weekend in Baku but crashed in the sprint race. The Indonesian driver lies 12th overall in the drivers table.

Prema currently lie in fourth place in the teams championship, following behind to ART and Russian Time picking the rear.

Ahead of this weekend’s action for round 3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Prema team boss René Rosin says returning to a track where they had previous success gives them good satisfaction, as well as commenting on how the new F2 car will handle the 2.8 mile circuit for the first time.

“Barcelona is a classic venue for the series and it gave us some very good satisfactions in the past so we are delighted to come back there for round 3″ said Rosin.

“On the other hand, it will be the first time with the new cars so everybody will try to get them up to speed quickly before focusing on the rest of the weekend.

“We are definitely looking forward to getting back where we belong after breaking through with a second place in Baku. We know we are there and we are fully determined to contend with both cars in Montmelò.”