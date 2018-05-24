Prema’s Rosin Hopes Monaco Will Be ‘Kind’ To Italian Team in Formula 2

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s team principal René Rosin will be hoping the Italian team’s luck around Monaco changes ahead of this weekend’s action in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Prema come to round four of the championship with high optimism following Nyck de Vries‘ podium in the feature race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. But both de Vries and Sean Gelael failed to finish in one of the two races following collisions in the race.

Gelael was able to brush off his retirement from the feature race and came back into the sprint race, finishing sixth in the race and collecting four points.

With the attention now focused onto Monaco, Formula 2 will be supporting the main Monaco Grand Prix event for Formula 1 and team boss René Rosin says that being able to race alongside F1 cars around Monte-Carlo is amazing.

“It’s amazing to be back to the Monaco GP weekend,” said Rosin.

“This race has its own logistics and competition challenges to overcome, but being able to race in alongside F1 in Monte Carlo is absolutely amazing and rewarding.”

The Italian team have never won or been on the podium around Monaco in their two seasons racing in Formula 2/GP2 Series. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole last year for the feature race but an insecure wheel forced him to retire from the race.

Nyck de Vries won last year in the Rapax in the sprint race and Rosin says that no doubt the Dutch driver will be aiming to win again as Prema aims to change their luck around Monaco.

“This track hasn’t been exactly kind to us in recent past, but as usual, we are motivated to do our 100 percent and reverse our previous fortunes with hard work and dedication,” Rosin continued.

“Nyck has already won here, so there’s no doubt he can do it all again, while Sean can round his season start out with top-notch results by performing well since the start.”