PREVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula 2 – Circuit de Monaco

Round 4 of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship heads to the twisty streets of Monte-Carlo at the Circuit de Monaco. The track is historically known for its scenes of drama and excitement over recent years and will no doubt be expecting the same again this year. Here is your preview for what’s to come this weekend in Monaco.

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2017 IN MONACO?

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc placed his Prema Powerteam car on pole position for feature race and dominated the first stint before the pit stop windows ahead of Oliver Rowland. A collision with Robert Visoiu and Louis Delétraz caused the safety car to come out and Leclerc lost his lead as he took his compulsory pit stop. Rowland benefited from it and took the lead of the race whilst Leclerc retired due to a loose wheel. The DAMS drivers took the win in the feature race following by Russian Time‘s Artem Markelov and Nobuharu Matsushita.

Johnny Cecotto Jr. started the sprint race on pole but it was his Rapax team-mate Nyck de Vries who jumped ahead before turn 1 into the lead. The Dutch driver dominated around the streets of Monaco to take his first win in the series ahead of Cecotto, making it a Rapax 1-2. Racing Engineering‘s Gustav Malja ended the race in third.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR THIS YEAR?

Last time out at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, both ART Grand Prix drivers of George Russell and Jack Aitken grabbed victories in the feature and sprint race and both carry momentum into this weekend. Neither Russell or Aitken have raced around the Monaco street circuit before so this weekend will be a new experience for the British drivers. Can the French team carry on their good form and catch up to the current team championship leaders Carlin Motorsport?

Last year’s sprint race winner Nyck de Vries will be aiming to get back on the top step of the Monaco podium again and repeat victory from last year’s race. The Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing driver arrives here in good form having grabbed a podium in the last two rounds in Spain and Azerbaijan. The Dutch driver currently lies fourth in the drivers table, sharing the spot with Sergio Sette Câmara who both have 46 points.

Carlin Motorsport’s Lando Norris remains the championship leader after achieving two podium finishes over the weekend in Spain. His championship rival, Alexander Albon in the DAMS has closed up on Norris by one point in the championship. Albon will use his experience from last year to get the upper hand of Norris, who’ll enter the streets of Monaco for the first time. George Russell is third but is only five points away from Albon in the standings.

Artem Markelov’s season so far has been mixed to say the least. The Russian Time driver started off with a podium and win in Bahrain, but failed to grab results in Azerbaijan and Spain. The Russian however, has won around the streets of Monaco in controversial fashion thanks to the virtual safety car. Markelov has targeted for podiums to arrive at the principality and will get a new chassis this weekend, will the Russian return to the rostrum?

Monaco is known for being a tight track so a few incidents will no doubt occur over the weekend for some drivers. Last year we saw Nobuharu Matsushita crash heavily at the exit of the swimming pool section during qualifying. Sergey Sirotkin crashed in the same spot whilst battling with Norman Nato for the lead of the feature race. The most famous incident is from back in 2013, at the start of the GP2 feature race where multiple cars piled into each other at turn 1.

Monaco is the only weekend in Formula 2 where there will be two qualifying sessions taking place. Due to the short layout of the Circuit de Monaco, space is very limited for drivers to set a lap. To avoid this, the organisers will have a Group A and Group B go out on track separately for 16 minutes to set their lap times. Group A are odd numbered cars, Group b evens. The fastest driver from either group will start pole, followed by the fastest driver from the other group. The grid is then formed by the next fastest driver from the pole sitter’s group, followed by 2nd place’s group, which repeats until a full grid is formed.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEKEND?

Thursday 24th May

Practice: 09:15 AM (Monaco Time)/08:15 AM (UK Time)

Qualifying [Group A]: 13:20 PM (Monaco Time)/12:20 PM (UK Time)

Qualifying [Group B]: 13:44 PM (Monaco Time)/12:44 PM (UK Time)

Friday 25th May

Feature Race: 11:30 AM (Monaco Time)/ 10:30 AM (UK Time)

Saturday 26th May

Sprint Race: 17:20 PM (Monaco Time)/16:20 PM (UK Time)

WHERE CAN I WATCH FIA FORMULA 2 IN MONACO?

You can watch all session lives from the FIA Formula 2 championship on Sky Sports F1 throughout the weekend in the UK and Ireland. Re-runs of the races will be shown over the week.

HOW CAN I KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ALL OF THE ACTION OVER THE WEEKEND?

