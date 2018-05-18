Ralph Boschung Leaves Spain ‘Happier’ Despite Double DNFs

MP Motorsport‘s Ralph Boschung says he leaves Barcelona happier compare to Baku, despite failing to finish both races at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Swiss-born driver entered the FIA Formula 2 weekend in Spain being one of two drivers to score in every event so far in the season. Championship leader Lando Norris also scored in all races.

But Boschung’s weekend ended poorly after failing to finish in the feature and sprint races, which involved colliding with team-mate Roberto Merhi.

His weekend didn’t start well after a spin at Turn 4 in practice left him with no laps ahead of qualifying. But Boschung managed to achieve his best qualifying result in the series so far with ninth overall, which the Swiss driver said that he was delighted with the result.

“For 2018 the whole track has been resurfaced, so we knew that the conditions might be difficult over the early part of the weekend,” said Boschung.

“We knew that qualifying was going to be difficult because we had no references, but I managed to put together a good lap, which put us inside the top-10 and also matched by best F2 qualifying position. I was delighted with the result, especially as I could have found more time on the lap.”

The feature race ended poorly for Boschung as midway through, both MP cars colliding with each other during the feature race, resulting in the Swiss driver retiring and Merhi suffering a damaged front wing.

“I closed up on Roberto after setting the fastest lap of the race, and with DRS we were side-by-side heading down to Turn 1” explained Boschung

“Sadly, we touched, pitching me into the gravel and damaging his front wing, compromising both of us. It was a racing incident, but I would like to apologise to the MP Motorsport team.”

The sprint race looked promising for the MP driver as he clawed his way through the field on a damp track after starting from the back of the grid. But a vibration on his front left tyre which failed forced him to retire from the race.

Having failed to score in Spain, Boschung says that he leaves Spain happier due to the improvements made on the car between Barcelona and Baku as the series heads to Monaco.

“Despite not finishing either race, I’m happier than after Baku, as we have improved the car a lot since then, both in qualifying and the race.

“If it weren’t for the bad luck, we could have scored points again, so we can take plenty of confidence going forwards. Monaco is next, and everyone is working very hard to make sure we have the best chance.”