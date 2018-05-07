Ralph Boschung: “We’ve Proven To Be Consistent” After More Points in Baku

MP Motorsport‘s Ralph Boschung enjoyed another consistent weekend in FIA Formula 2 after scoring in both races around the Baku City Circuit.

The Swiss driver scored twice during the weekend in Azerbaijan, picking up a seventh place in the feature race and eighth in the sprint after Sergio Sette Câmara‘s disqualification from second place.

Himself and team-mate Roberto Merhi shared the front row for the sprint race, but both suffered bad starts and lost ground at the start.

Reflecting on his weekend in Baku, Boschung said that result in the feature race with both MP cars in seventh and eighth gave them a strong chance for a good result in the sprint race.

“I made a solid start from ninth in the first race, my team-mate stalled behind me, as we had a small problem with the clutch, which was later resolved,” said Boschung.

“There was a lot happening in the early part of the race, with accidents and the safety car, so I was cautious and stayed out of trouble.

“We stopped later than most, and managed to undercut some of the cars ahead, but then I had an alarm on the dashboard saying the clutch was open, meaning I had to reboot the system, dropping me back. I then followed the pack, staying within DRS range, and picking up a good draft. After more issues for other drivers around me, I managed to climb back up to seventh place, with Roberto Merhi in eighth, which was a great result for the team.”

Boschung and championship leader Lando Norris are the only drivers to have scored in every race this season, but the Swiss driver currently lies eleventh overall in the standings.

A race win would of been on the cards for the Swiss driver if a bad start didn’t occur and was overtaken by the DAMS of Nicholas Latifi on the opening lap. But Boschung says that he managed the pace and tyres well whilst battling with team-mate Merhi.

“I managed both the pace and tyres well, until unexpectedly on lap nine the left-rear overheated, meaning I couldn’t follow the cars ahead, costing me some positions,” said Boschung. “At the end, I had a good fight with Merhi for eighth, but we both were suffering from the same issue. Camara’s disqualification meant I moved back into the points.

“So far this season I’m one of two drivers, along with Lando Norris, to finish in the points in every race. We might not be achieving the results we want, but we’ve proven to be consistent. The team are also doing a great job with improving the car, and we’re heading in the right direction.”