RAM Racing Fastest In Pre-Qualifying

The #49 RAM Racing Mercedes-AMG topped this afternoon’s pre-qualifying session at Silverstone, as teams made their final preparations before a hectic day of on-track action tomorrow.

The Pro-Am class machine was in the hands of West Country native Euan Hankey when it set the fastest lap of 1m57.447s, to beat the similar car of Strakka Racing by 0.288s. Lewis Williamson was at the wheel of the #42 Strakka Mercedes, which also runs in the Pro-Am class.

In third place, and the quickest of the Pro class was the great sounding #14 Emil Frey Racing Lexus. Christian Klien set the time, while the sister #114 car also showed real pace in what was the Japanese marque’s most promising session of its first Blancpain GT Series season.

The #90 AKKA-Mercedes was once again quickest of the Silver Cup runners, taking P9 overall, while the #89 car was fastest in the Am Cup class. The French squad’s Am Cup effort ended the session with an impressive P30 from the field of 50.

The session was almost incident free, but a full-course yellow to clear debris caused a small disruption.

A handful of late off-track excursions, which included Kelvin van der Linde and Alex Brundle taking trips through the grass, caused no visible damage to the cars involved.

Following a relaxed day by Blancpain GT Series standards, tomorrow will see a flurry of activity. Qualifying takes place at 9:45 AM, followed by the three-hour race at 3 PM.

All of the action will be available to watch live on the Blancpain GT Series website.