Red Bull Gives Jake Dennis Surprise Call-Up For F1 Barcelona Testing

Jake Dennis will take part in this week’s testing with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Red Bull surprised everyone with the announcement as the Warwickshire-born racing driver will get his first shot in an Formula 1 car since winning the McLaren Autosport BRDC Award in 2012.

The former GP3 Series winner is Red Bull Racing’s simulator driver, assisting the team with set-up work and development of the car. He will get his first taste of the RB14 on Wednesday.

Max Verstappen will test for the Milton Keynes based team on Tuesday as part of the two-day test, after achieving a podium finish with third at the Spanish Grand Prix. The line-up for the test may alter depending on testing conditions.

Red Bull say Dennis’ test in Barcelona will provide “useful correlation” for his role in the simulator.

The twenty-two year old has had a strong single-seater career, winning the 2012 Formula Renault 2.0 NEC championship and finishing third overall in the 2015 FIA European Formula 3 season with Prema Powerteam.

For 2016, Dennis competed in the GP3 Series with Arden International, finishing fourth overall and collecting two wins in the feature race at Monza and a sprint race win in Malaysia.

Dennis currently races in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, driving an Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 for R-Motorsport.