Formula 1

Ricciardo Fastest in Monaco Final Practice As Verstappen Crashes Before Qualifying

Max Verstappen - Red Bull - FP3 - Monaco
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing continue showing their strong pace in free practice three ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo fastest whilst team-mate Max Verstappen crashed heavily in the final moments of the session.

Ricciardo set another track record with a 1:11.786, 0.001 seconds fastest than his Red Bull team-mate. Verstappen looked strong throughout the session ahead of qualifying but with ten minutes of the session remaining, crashed heavily into the barriers at the exit of the swimming pool section.

Whilst on a hot lap, Verstappen touched the arcon barrier at the exit of the swimming pool corner, breaking his suspension resulting in the Red Bull driver hitting the barrier, causing heavy damage to his RB14.

The Scuderia Ferrari‘s of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen were the second best team on the grid as they were third and fourth fastest in the session ahead of both Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s.

Lewis Hamilton came in fifth fastest ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in sixth. Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda showed a decent performance as the best of the rest with Brendon Hartley fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly with the seventh and eighth fastest time of the session.

Reanult Sport F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the ninth fastest time with the Williams Martini Racing of Sergey Sirotkin rounding off the top ten ahead of qualifying.

The final practice session started with McLaren F1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne heading out on track first, quickly followed by Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen set the first lap time of the day with a 1:13.729. The two Mercedes drivers soon followed but set laps slower than the Finnish driver before team-mate Sebastian Vettel’s first lap went top of the timing sheets as the Ferrari drivers traded the top spot in the opening minutes.

The first mistake of the session came to Valtteri Bottas when he went into the run off of Sainte Devote, he spun the car back round to return on track but damaged his rear wing in the process. Bottas returned to the pits for a new rear wing.

The Toro Rosso drivers started their practice sessions strong with both Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley set the fourth and fifth fastest times of practice in the first fifteen minutes.

Max Verstappen set a new lap record around the Circuit de Monaco and the fastest time of the session so far, beating Daniel Ricciardo’s time set in FP1 with a 1:11.787.

With thirty minutes into the session, it was Verstappen fastest ahead of Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Vettel and Hamilton. The Ferrari’s closed up to the Red Bull cars with Vettel being 0.236 seconds slower than Verstappen in the session as the session reached in it’s final twenty minutes.

With 10 minutes of the session remaining, Verstappen crashed into the exit of the swimming pool after breaking his suspension by touching the arcon barrier at the corner. The damaged Red Bull brought out the red flag as the marshals cleared the debris away.

With four minutes remaining, the session got back underway and immediately Daniel Ricciardo hit the track and beat Verstappen’s time by 0.001 seconds, ending the session fastest overall ahead of his team-mate and breaking the track record again. The Australian led the way ahead of Verstappen followed by Vettel, Raikkonen, Hamilton and Bottas. Brendon Hartley was the best of the rest as they go into qualifying.

PosNo.DriverTeamTimeGapLaps
13Daniel RicciardoAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:11.78623
233Max VerstappenAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:11.7870.00114
35Sebastian VettelScuderia Ferrari1:12.0230.23723
47Kimi RaikkonnenScuderia Ferrari1:12.1420.35626
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:12.2730.48726
677Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:12.3560.57027
728Brendon HartleyScuderia Toro Rosso1:12.7520,96625
810Pierre GaslyScuderia Toro Rosso1:12.7610.97523
955Carlos Sainz JrRenault Sport Formula One Team1:12.8501.06424
1035Sergey SirotkinWilliams Martini Racing1:12.8541.06823
112Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren Formula 1 Team1:12.8741.08825
1231Esteban OconSahara Force India F1 Team1:12.9401.15423
1311Sergio PerezSahara Force India F1 Team1:13.0251.23922
1427Nico HulkenbergRenault Sport Formula One Team1:13.1121.32626
1514Fernando AlonsoMcLaren Formula 1 Team1:13.2791.49325
1618Lance StrollWilliams Martini Racing1:13.5951.80926
1716Charles LeclercAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:13.6441.85825
188Romain GrosjeanHaas-F1 Team1:13.8812.09521
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas-F1 Team1:14.1922.40620
209Marcus EricssonAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1:14.2212.43528

Related Posts

Claire Williams - Williams Martini Racing
Esteban Ocon - Sahara Force India F1 Team
Lance Stroll - Williams Martini Racing