Ricciardo Fastest in Monaco Final Practice As Verstappen Crashes Before Qualifying

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing continue showing their strong pace in free practice three ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo fastest whilst team-mate Max Verstappen crashed heavily in the final moments of the session.

Ricciardo set another track record with a 1:11.786, 0.001 seconds fastest than his Red Bull team-mate. Verstappen looked strong throughout the session ahead of qualifying but with ten minutes of the session remaining, crashed heavily into the barriers at the exit of the swimming pool section.

Whilst on a hot lap, Verstappen touched the arcon barrier at the exit of the swimming pool corner, breaking his suspension resulting in the Red Bull driver hitting the barrier, causing heavy damage to his RB14.

The Scuderia Ferrari‘s of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen were the second best team on the grid as they were third and fourth fastest in the session ahead of both Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s.

Lewis Hamilton came in fifth fastest ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in sixth. Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda showed a decent performance as the best of the rest with Brendon Hartley fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly with the seventh and eighth fastest time of the session.

Reanult Sport F1 Team‘s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the ninth fastest time with the Williams Martini Racing of Sergey Sirotkin rounding off the top ten ahead of qualifying.

The final practice session started with McLaren F1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne heading out on track first, quickly followed by Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen.

Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen set the first lap time of the day with a 1:13.729. The two Mercedes drivers soon followed but set laps slower than the Finnish driver before team-mate Sebastian Vettel’s first lap went top of the timing sheets as the Ferrari drivers traded the top spot in the opening minutes.

The first mistake of the session came to Valtteri Bottas when he went into the run off of Sainte Devote, he spun the car back round to return on track but damaged his rear wing in the process. Bottas returned to the pits for a new rear wing.

The Toro Rosso drivers started their practice sessions strong with both Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley set the fourth and fifth fastest times of practice in the first fifteen minutes.

Max Verstappen set a new lap record around the Circuit de Monaco and the fastest time of the session so far, beating Daniel Ricciardo’s time set in FP1 with a 1:11.787.

With thirty minutes into the session, it was Verstappen fastest ahead of Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Vettel and Hamilton. The Ferrari’s closed up to the Red Bull cars with Vettel being 0.236 seconds slower than Verstappen in the session as the session reached in it’s final twenty minutes.

With 10 minutes of the session remaining, Verstappen crashed into the exit of the swimming pool after breaking his suspension by touching the arcon barrier at the corner. The damaged Red Bull brought out the red flag as the marshals cleared the debris away.

With four minutes remaining, the session got back underway and immediately Daniel Ricciardo hit the track and beat Verstappen’s time by 0.001 seconds, ending the session fastest overall ahead of his team-mate and breaking the track record again. The Australian led the way ahead of Verstappen followed by Vettel, Raikkonen, Hamilton and Bottas. Brendon Hartley was the best of the rest as they go into qualifying.