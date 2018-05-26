Ricciardo Sets Record Breaking Lap To Pole Position In Monaco

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Daniel Ricciardo set a record breaking lap to take pole position in the streets of Monte-Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian claims his second pole of his career, a repeat of his first back in 2016 where the Red Bull driver was untouched throughout qualifying setting a 1:10.810 in his quest to pole position. He’ll start ahead of Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel who was 0.229 seconds slower than Ricciardo.

Lewis Hamilton will start third in his Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and will hope to repeat his 2016 success again where he won from third place on the grid. The British driver will start ahead of Kimi Räikkönen and Valtteri Bottas.

Sixth place and tenth place are covered by less than half a second with Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon leading the way ahead of McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso. Carlos Sainz Jr. placed his Renault Sport F1 Team in eighth place ahead of Sergio Pérez. Pierre Gasly rounds off the top ten in his Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda.

Prior to qualifying, Max Verstappen crashed heavily into the barriers at the exit of the swimming pool in the final minutes of free practice 3. The damage sustained from the crash left the Red Bull mechanics racing against time to repair his RB14 in time for qualifying. An issue with his gearbox was found when repairing his car and would have to take a five place grid penalty for a new one.

Confirmation was given that Verstappen will have to take a new gearbox for the race and therefore will start last for tomorrow’s race. A huge blow for the Dutch driver after showing impressive pace throughout the weekend.

The first qualifying session got under way with the Toro Rosso of Brendon Hartley heading out on track first.

Sebastian Vettel set the initial pace with a 1:13.165 but soon beaten quickly by the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo with a 1:12.769 despite suffering heavy traffic towards the end of his lap.

With the drivers trying to get their final few laps in before the end of qualifying, the likes of Bottas, Ocon, Hartley and Marcus Ericsson are in danger from being eliminated from qualifying. Bottas in the Mercedes quickly put himself out of threat with the third fastest time of the session.

A late yellow flag thanks to Charles Leclerc going straight on at Sainte Devote compromised people’s lap and prevented drivers improving their times to get out of Q1.

Daniel Ricciardo ended the first part of qualifying fastest ahead of Vettel, Bottas, Hamilton and Stoffel Vandoorne. The first casualties to exit qualifying are Max Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Marcus Ericsson and Brendon Hartley.

The second part of qualifying and the quest for a place in the shootout session began and it was the Monegasque driver of Charles Leclerc first out on track. He set the initial pace but was quickly beaten by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo hit the track and set a track record with a 1:11.353 on the Hypersoft Pirelli tyres to go first place in the session so far.

As the drivers come in to change their tyres, the both Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas were 1.2 seconds slower than Ricciardo’s time and headed out on a clear track with a new set of Hypersoft tyres after attempting to use the Ultrasoft tyres. They quickly escape the drop zone and go in the top five.

Ricciardo set another track record with a 1:11.278 on a new set of Hypersoft tyres and ended the session quickest once again, placing himself favourite for pole position ahead of the shootout session.

Those who didn’t make it into the final ten were Romain Grosjean, Charles Leclerc, Sergey Sirotkin, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nico Hülkenberg.

The final shootout and the quest for pole position began with Carlos Sainz Jr. headed out on track first.

Valtteri Bottas set the first initial pace to set a 1:11.553 but soon quickly by Lewis Hamilton. Daniel Ricciardo quickly broke the track record again and for the first time, reached into the 1:10’s with a 1:10.810. Sebastian Vettel could only get the third fastest time after a mistake during his lap.

With minutes remaining, all drivers headed out on track on new set of tyres in a bid to improve their time.

Vettel improved his time to go up to second ahead of Hamilton, but the Mercedes driver failed to improve his time to get a front row spot. But nobody could get close to Ricciardo who in attempt to go faster but only lost out by 0.083 seconds but retained his pole position, his second of his career.