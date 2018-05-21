Robert Kubica: “I Am Happy To Help And I Did My Best As Always”

Williams Martini Racing‘s Robert Kubica says the team will need to analyse the data gathered from the post-Spanish Grand Prix test to find solutions to their issues.

Kubica returned behind the wheel of an F1 car for testing around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, following from his free practice one appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix, his first since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2010.

Whilst competing in the test, the Polish driver set 1:19.253 as his fastest time, placing him eighth overall and completing a total of 123 laps in the day as the team tries to gather data to solve the issues relating with the FW41.

Speaking after the test, Kubica said the Grove based team will have a lot of data to analyse ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to improve the car.

“There will be a lot of things to analyse and double check with all the data we gathered” said Kubica.

“It was an interesting day from a driving point of view but it will be more interesting for the guys back at the factory to look at the data and see what we can get out of it.

“With limited time we need to find the best way of fixing our issues. That’s not something we will be doing in 24 hours. I am happy to help and I did my best as always.”