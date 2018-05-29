Sauber’s Frédéric Vasseur: “We had a strong pace in today’s race with both of our drivers”

Frédéric Vasseur felt the pace of both Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson was strong during the Monaco Grand Prix although the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team left the principality without adding to their points tally.

Ericsson saw the chequered flag in eleventh, less than a second behind the final points scorer Carlos Sainz Jr., while Leclerc was forced to retire with a handful of laps remaining when his brake disc failed, and he hit the back of Brendon Hartley at the Nouvelle Chicane.

Vasseur, Sauber’s Team Principal, felt both drivers did a good job around the Circuit de Monaco, and it gives the team some more confidence that they are heading in the right direction as they turn their attention to the Canadian Grand Prix.

“We had a strong pace in today’s race with both of our drivers,” said Vasseur. “They lost quite a bit of time behind Brendon Hartley, but still advanced and defended their positions well.

“The face of the race changed after Charles collided with Brendon ahead. He had an issue with his brake discs and could not avoid it.

“Marcus had a strong pace, especially towards the end of the race, when he was able to catch up with Sainz. Overall, a good job done by both of them, and we will make sure to continue to fight in the midfield in Montreal.”