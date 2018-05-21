Sergey Sirotkin Admits He’s Making His Life Harder During Rookie F1 Season

Williams Martini Racing‘s Sergey Sirotkin has admitted his life is now harder due to the self-determined workload he commits in his rookie season in Formula 1.

Sirotkin’s start of his F1 career has been a struggle as the Russian along with Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean, hasn’t scored a point this season.

The results have come his way due to the FW41‘s lack of pace and struggles on track, but Williams are impressed by the Russian’s off-track commitments.

Speaking to Autosport.com, Sirotkin tells that the extra workload he does at the factory makes his life harder but says that it is his choice to do so.

“I am making my life harder, but I would not say I am making my life worse” said Sirotkin.

“It is really, really hard and sometimes it’s completely flat out. But at the same time it is my choice.

“If I wanted I could spend three times less time at the factory and still manage everything I am obliged to manage.

“This is more about my personal wish. I want to be there and help them as much as I can.”

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said Sirotkin has spent more time at the Grove based factory more than any driver she’s ever experienced with.

“Pretty much every day,” said Williams

“That shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s not just work in the simulator, he walks around the factory and he engages with people on the shop floor.

“That’s an achievement in itself when you are new, and there’s 500 to 600 people at Williams now. I think is pretty special.”

So far Sirotkin’s best result in F1 was at the Spanish Grand Prix with 14th place, but as the last classified car and was three laps down from race-winner Lewis Hamilton.

“We haven’t given him the machinery to properly prove his talent,” admits Williams.

“Most importantly we have been impressed with Sergey’s attitude and approach.

“A new driver coming into his rookie year in F1, they want to prove their talent, but he has kept a very level head on his shoulders and he has put the work in.

“He has done some good work on track for us as well, so we are happy with what he has delivered thus far.

“It’s just up to us to try and give him a car that he can deliver what he wants to do on the racetrack.”

Despite his poor start to the season, Sirotkin feels that if the team can turn its bad fortunes around, it’ll be worthwhile.

“It is not helpful when rookie drivers come in and have so many difficulties straight away, but at the same time it is a great challenge.

“If I manage to cope with this challenge right, go over the difficult period with the team together, I will be very proud of all of us.”