Solberg happy with first day challenge of Silverstone rallycross circuit

Petter Solberg was in a happy mood after the first day of the World RX of Great Britain as he took the overnight lead with a victory and a second place in Q1 and Q2.

In Q1 the former champion battled valiantly against rally legend and World RX of Belgium winner Sébastien Loeb. The pair were locked in a close battle throughout the race as Solberg led the way.

It was an interesting race to watch as it showed the sideways style of Petter ‘Hollywood’ Solberg and the calculated control of Loeb; this time the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver would secure the victory.

EKS Audi Sport driver Mattias Ekström got the better of Solberg in Q2, but the Norwegian driver is very happy to be top of the table.

“Today has been a real challenge – new track, really close times at the top and I haven’t been feeling 100% today either.” said Solberg.

“But obviously I’m really happy to end the day in 1st, it’s especially fantastic given how tough the day has been. Now we relax and rest to get ready for tomorrow!”

