Strong Weekend at Snetterton leads to Double Victory for TF Sport

TF Sport have always been a team to watch in British GT, and they proved that this weekend at Snetterton.

The Vantage’s were commanding the pace from the start of the weekend, but it was always the #11 duo of Mark Farmer and Nicki Thiim that set the pace. Derek Johnston and Marco Sorensen were hot on their heels, keeping them honest as the grid went into qualifying.

However, no one could match Farmer and Thiim in qualifying, with the duo taking pole position for both races. The competition was fierce at the front, and Johnston could do no better than tenth in his qualifying session. For the second race, Sorensen placed the #17 third on the grid, just behind the sister car of his FIA World Endurance Championship team mate.

Both Johnston and Farmer had strong opening stints in the first race, with Johnston making great progress through the field before handing the car over to Sorensen. Farmer had trouble towards the end of his stint, but his start had been strong enough for Thiim to take the first win of the weekend.

Sorensen got caught in traffic during his stint, bringing the second TF Sport car home for sixth. After a post-race penalty for a competitor, the #17 was promoted to fifth, giving the crew a well deserved boost before they set about the second race of the weekend.

The two Aston Martin works drivers had strong starts, with Thiim leading Sorensen for a TF Sport one-two off of the line. It was a battle of the WEC drivers for the first half of the race, but Sorensen could do nothing to get passed his team mate.

They pitted together, but with Thiim carrying the success penalty into the pits from winning the first race of the weekend, Johnston and Sorensen took the lead. Andrew Howard managed to get in between the TF Sport cars in the pits, and put pressure on Johnston in the latter stages for the lead. But Johnston held strong and brought TF Spot their second win of the weekend, with Farmer finishing third, making it a double 1-3 for the team.

Off the back of the successful weekend, TF Sport director Tom Ferrier said: “That was a perfect weekend really. Two poles, fastest lap of the race, Mark got driver of the day and to win both races is fantastic.

“The last race was good with Mark getting the third and Derek driving really well, so a very good weekend for us.

“It’s too early to think about the championships but the aim is to be in the hunt for the last race of the season at Donington.”

As a result of the strong weekend, TF Sport are now leading the team standings in British GT by 25 points. Johnston and Sorensen are an impressive fourth in the driver’s standings, just ahead of the sister #11 car.

It is a busy month for the TF Sport team as they juggle duties between British GT, Blancpain GT Series and FIA World Endurance Championship.

The team are next on track this weekend for the Blancpain 1000km of Paul Ricard before they dash across the country to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans test day on Sunday.