Timur Timerzyanov – “We needed to be more consistent”

Timur Timerzyanov is once again enjoying his time in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship. Signed up with GRX Taneco for this season and piloting an ex-WRC Hyundai i20 Supercar has been a large part of making this happen.

As World RX moved to Belgium for round three, Timerzyanov is full of praise for the hard work that the joint Marcus Gronholm and Set Promotion run outfit have managed to achieve so far.

He was also looking forward to racing at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet in the build up to the event.

“Mettet is a beautiful spot with a great atmosphere. The start line is very short towards a tight right-hander. The rest of the circuit is exciting, with jumps and chicanes,” said Timerzyanov

“Our team has really come on since Portugal. There’s a good spirit. I’m optimistic and looking forward to getting out there. We’ll be on the attack, aiming to bag plenty of points.”

Coming into the 2018 World RX of Belgium, the Former Double FIA European Rallycross Champion has been a part of the team’s rise in the series. With both cars in the Semi-Finals at Spain and Portugal, this target seemed achievable yet again and it was.

After finishing in eighth place in Qualifying, the Russian driver lined up for the Semi-Final full of hope to make it in to the Supercar Final. Unfortunately contact at the first corner put paid to those hopes.

“Niclas and I swapped positions in Q1 with the joker lap, Q2 went well but we needed to be even more consistent to make the semi-finals,” said Timerzyanov.

“I did my best to make a good start, but I was nudged and did a spin. Then I tried to be aggressive but I got a puncture, which prevented a come-back. To be honest, after the first corner I had no chance of making the final.”