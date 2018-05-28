World Superbike

van der Mark Completes Remarkable UK Double

The podium finishers in race two at Donington Park (Photo Credit: Kawasaki)

Michael van der Mark followed up his maiden WorldSBK victory at Donington Park on Saturday with a stunning win from ninth on the grid in race two. The Dutchman emerged the winner from a thrilling three-way battle with team-mate Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea, only for the sensational Toprak Razgatlioglu to snatch second with a stunning late rally.

24 hours after seeing van der Mark end Yamaha’s winning drought, Lowes was determined to follow suit from pole position and quickly opened up a 1.4 second lead while his team-mate fought his way through the pack. By one-third distance, Michael had successfully chased the leader down but after a blistering series of laps, Rea had latched onto back of the Yamaha duo.

Lowes’ defence of the lead finally ended six laps from home with Rea muscling him aside into Goddards, while van der Mark followed past at the very next corner. The inspired Dutchman would dive past Rea for the lead at the Melbourne loop next time around to secure the lead before escaping for a sensational second victory of the weekend but the action was far from finished.

The squabbling up front had allowed the chasing pack to close in, a pack that was incredibly being led by Razgatlioglu. The Turkish rookie demoted Lowes to fourth, earning him his maiden WorldSBK rostrum, but not finished there, the Puccetti rider proceeded to outbrake Jonathan Rea into the Old Hairpin on the final lap, earning him second place.

Rea took third ahead of Lowes with Chaz Davies fifth on a disastrous weekend for Ducati. Tom Sykes salvaged sixth after a last-lap pass on Lorenzo Savadori but the Yorkshireman had failed to leave Donington Park with at least one win for the first time since 2012. Leon Camier was eighth for Honda ahead of the sole MV Agusta of Jordi Torres while Loris Baz brought the lone BMW home in tenth.

 

WorldSBK 2018: Prosecco DOC UK Round: Race Two

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
160. Michael van der MarkYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team34:02.406
254. Toprak RazgatliogluKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+2.328
31. Jonathan ReaKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+2.614
422. Alex LowesYamahaPata Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.894
57. Chaz DaviesDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+4.797
666. Tom SykesKawasakiKawasaki Racing Team+8.224
732. Lorenzo SavadoriApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+9.169
82. Leon CamierHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+18.488
981. Jordi TorresMV AgustaMV Agusta Reparto Corse+19.964
1076. Loris BazBMWGULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team+20.207
1133. Marco MelandriDucatiAruba.it Racing - Ducati+23.803
1236. Leandro MercadoKawasakiOrelac Racing VerdNatura+28.845
1345. Jake GagneHondaRed Bull Honda World Superbike+29.741
1441. Luke MosseyKawasakiTeam Pedercini Racing+31.156
1528. Bradley RaySuzukiBuildbase Suzuki+33.321
1699. PJ JacobsenHondaTripleM Honda WorldSBK Team+34.175
1737. Ondrej JezekYamahaGuandalini Racing+47.350
1894. Niccolo CanepaYamahaYamaha Motor Europe+47.701
1944. Gino ReaSuzukiOMG Racing UK+57.365
NC55. Mason LawKawasakiTeam WD40+7 Laps
NC50. Eugene LavertyApriliaMilwaukee Aprilia+8 Laps
NC40. Roman RamosKawasakiTeam GoEleven Kawasaki+9 Laps
NC12. Xavi ForesDucatiBarni Racing Team+10 Laps
NC91. Leon HaslamKawasakiKawasaki Puccetti Racing+15 Laps
NC21. Michael Ruben RinaldiDucatiAruba.it Racing – Junior Team+23 Laps

