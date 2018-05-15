Vettel and Ferrari Learned ‘Various Things’ during Post-Spanish GP Test

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel set the third fastest time in the first day of the post-Spanish Grand Prix test as Ferrari tried to understand how to work the car on tracks similar to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ferrari struggled at the Spanish Grand Prix, failing to get their tyres into the optimal range and couldn’t match the pace of rivals Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Over today’s test, Vettel completed two race distances around the 2.8-mile circuit as the Italian team tries to understand the car around circuits similar to Barcelona.

With the next race taking place at Monaco, testing becomes irrelevant as the track is unique and little to prepare for around the twisty street circuit.

Vettel said that the team ran development for the SF71H but not for the street circuit coming up, as the German described the race as a “one-off”.

“Not aimed at Monaco,” said Vettel on the development parts. “Because that race is too much of a one-off.

“Let’s say we got some ideas and now we have to turn them into reality.”

With Ferrari now down on Mercedes after the team grabbed a 1-2 at the race last weekend, Vettel says the team knows they have a strong car and have learned how to tackle tracks like Catalunya in the near future.

“We learned various things on how to work on track like this one . We know we have a strong car.”

Antonio Giovinazzi will drive the Ferrari tomorrow, replacing the German for the second and final day of the test.