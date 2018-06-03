Ahmed Storms Home as Rival Collide at Hungaroring

Back to back wins from Enaam Ahmed ensures he leaves the Hungaroring as the FIA European F3 Championship leader. The Hitech GP rookie is the first driver to win two races this season and becomes the favourite to take the crown with the third round at the end of the month.

After becoming the fifth different winner in as many races, Ahmed had the opportunity to maintain his championship lead as he started from pole, eventually winning by 7.2 seconds.

Away from the line, Ahmed dropped behind Dan Ticktum and Marcus Armstrong, but the Red Bull Junior Team driver braked far too late into the first corner. He ran wide as Armstrong looked to use the undercut. Ticktum though was not prepared to give up ground as the two made contact on the exit of the first corner.

Armstrong had a broken suspension and retired with Ahmed jumping back into the lead. As for his teammate Ben Hingeley, he was involved in further drama on the opening lap along with Robert Shwartzman, leading to a full course yellow.

On the restart, Ahmed broke away from Ticktum and Mick Schumacher. Ahmed’s pace seemed untouchable, setting a number of fastest laps, to build a significant gap by the time the flag fell. Ticktum though ran the event on scrub tyres, holding off an on-form Schumacher.

While he could not keep up with the leaders, Juri Vips came home for a seasons best fourth in front the charging Guan Yu Zhou and Sacha Fenestraz concluding an anonymous weekend for the Frenchman.

Ralf Aron would be seventh, some twenty seconds behind the leader, from Jonathan Aberdein and Nikita Troitskiy who collects his first points of the year. The top ten was rounded out Fabio Scherer after speeding under yellows gave him a five second penalty, dropping him two places.

The drive of the race though went to Jehan Duravula. After starting fourth, the Indian almost stalled, dropping to the back. From there though, he climbed his way back up, eventually finishing 0.2 seconds behind Scherer on the timing screens.