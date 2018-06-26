ANALYSIS: Formula 2 – France – New Weekend, Same Old Problems

The 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship returned to action at the Paul Ricard circuit, after a short break since the last round at Monaco. The start of a triple header saw plenty of action on its return to France in the feature and sprint race with ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell and Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries taking a win each over the weekend, putting themselves back in the championship picture.

Russell claimed pole position for the feature race, ending Alexander Albon‘s three pole streak, to take victory in the first race at Paul Ricard, mastering the changeable conditions from start to finish, whilst having to battle with Carlin Motorsport‘s Sérgio Sette Câmara. The Brazilian claimed a great result with second place in his first race back after missing Monaco with a hand injury, but victory could of been on the cards if a last lap lunge at the final corner worked for him. MP Motorsport‘s Roberto Merhi claimed third place after a strong showing from the Spaniard, making an incredible double overtake on Sean Gelael and Roy Nissany at Turn 12. But the Spaniard’s moment on the podium was short lived as he was disqualified after the race for a tyre pressure infringement. Campos Vexatec Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto inherited the position in the final classification.

The rain emerged at the beginning of the race, catching some drivers out within the opening laps but wasn’t effective enough to bring out the wet weather tyres as Norris, Jack Aitken and Nissany learned when switching to the wets, only to return a lap later for slicks.

Championship leader Lando Norris for the first time this year, scored no points after a clutch failure sent him down the order. The Carlin driver wasn’t able to claw his way through the field and ended the race down in sixteenth place. His championship lead of 27 points from then second place Artem Markelov dramatically cut down to just seven points as Russell jumped to second.

For the sprint race, it was de Vries’ turn to take the winners step in 2018, becoming the seventh winner of the season. The Dutch driver’s charge from fourth to first started with a strong first lap, remaining in touching distance from the DAMS of Nicholas Latifi and the Charouz Racing System‘s of Louis Delétraz. As Delétraz moved for the lead at the chicane, it allowed de Vries to strike at Latifi and claim second as he started to hunt for the win. With the Charouz having to manage his tyres towards the final stages of the race, de Vries pounced on his chance and took the lead of the race, as he went on to claim Prema’s first win of 2018.

Norris climbed his way back through the field in finish in fifth ahead of his team-mate as the pair engaged in a nail biting battle with the Brit coming out on top. His result helps push his lead in the championship to 13 points going into the next round in Austria.

de Vries’ win this season was a moment that was waiting in the wings for the Dutch driver, as multiple chances to claim the winners spot came and gone. Baku where he made an ambitious move on Russell at Turn 1 cost them the win and an incident with Albon whilst behind the safety car ended both their chances. Now de Vries has broken the duck and is third overall in the drivers table with 75 points, he can start thinking about pushing a championship charge.

But the main line that got the attention from the sprint race was Trident‘s Arjun Maini‘s post race radio outburst, complaining to the Italian team about the lack of support he’s receiving over the weekend and that he doesn’t want to race in the championship anymore. Maini explained that the message was over an constant re-occurring issue on his car over the weekend, stating that the organisers are ‘killing’ the careers of its drivers for the constant problems the F2/2018 has had in its inaugural season.

Once again, multiple drivers stalled on the grid with Mecachrome-powered Dallara, despite the supposed issue with the clutch was meant to be addressed at Monaco. But France saw multiple drivers suffering stalled starts or car related issues during the start of the races.

Lando Norris and Artem Markelov stalled their cars in the feature race and a total of eight cars suffered mechanical issues, three were before lights even went out! George Russell and Nirei Fukuzumi suffered troubles before the formation lap. Ralph Boschung, Roberto Merhi and Artem Markelov again had clutch related issues at the start of the race whilst Jack Aitken spun at the final corner during the formation lap, ending his race on the spot. Sean Gelael and Tadasuke Makino both suffered mechanical related failures within the sprint race.

The issues with the new Formula 2 car has been a common theme in the latest rounds of the championship and has already shaken up the title battle with some of the top drivers not scoring or having their races affected by the issue. The series will now move on into the next round of the triple header at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.