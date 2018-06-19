ART’s Jack Aitken Pushing To ‘Continue Our Good Momentum’ For France

ART Grand Prix‘s Jack Aitken hopes to continue his good momentum in France as the FIA Formula 2 Championship returns.

After a short break, F2 is back and will be at the Paul Ricard circuit this weekend as the series returns to the scene of the first test of the 2018 season.

It’ll be ART’s home race this weekend as the French squad will be hoping to pounce back and continue their fight in the championship after mixed results from both their drivers in Monaco.

Jack Aitken arrives into France fifth in the championship collecting a total of 49 points so far, 13 points away from team-mate George Russell.

The Anglo-Korean driver has collected one win so far this season, winning the sprint race in the mixed conditions of Barcelona. Previewing ahead of the weekend’s action in Le Castellet, Aitken hopes that he can continue his good form and find some wins over the course of the season, as the series enters a triple-header with races in France, Austria and England still to come.

“I’m really looking forward to going racing and getting back into the season after a few weeks away, which has felt really long.” said Aiken.

“Hopefully we can continue our good momentum and look for some wins and see if we can translate our pace into a Feature race result and move up the championship table a bit.”