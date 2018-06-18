Belgium Grand Prix’s Future Secured With New Three-Year Deal Agreed

The Belgian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar for another three years after the local government agree into signing a new contract with Liberty Media.

A report from Belgium newspaper L’Echo says a new deal was signed this week between Spa-Francorchamps’ regional Wallonian government and Liberty Media. Spa’s new deal will mean the race will stay on the calendar until 2021, with their current contract was to run out at the end of this year.

Spa-Francorchamps is often a popular venue with drivers and fans, with a reported over 200,000 tickets have been sold for this year’s Grand Prix, taking place in late August. 75,000 of those tickets are for the race on Sunday, boosted by Max Verstappen‘s support from nearby Netherlands.

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Wallonia’s vice president and economy minister, said to L’Echo that the deal is good and will help continue to promote the Wallonia area to the world.

“It’s a good deal which ensures that the region of Wallonia retains an event which contributes to the promotion the region on the world stage,” said Jeholet. “It’s also a new era because it’s the first time we’re negotiating with the directors of Liberty Media.

“The proceeds for the Wallonian economy were EUR20.5 million in 2017, an increase of 21 percent from 2016.”

The 2018 Belgian Grand Prix will take place between the 24th and 26th August.