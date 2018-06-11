Bottas Admits Mercedes ‘Didn’t Have Enough Pace’ To Catch Vettel

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas admitted he couldn’t create the pace to challenge Canadian Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel for the win.

The Silver Arrows arrived into the weekend having to delay their engine upgrade until the next round in France, meaning both Bottas and team-mate Lewis Hamilton had to run older engines for the weekend where their rivals ran their upgraded engines.

Despite this, Bottas was able to produce a strong qualifying and race, starting and finishing second overall whilst holding off Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen at the start of the race.

Bottas said that the pace Mercedes gave today wasn’t enough to catch Vettel for the win but enjoyed an exciting start against Verstappen, with the Finnish driver coming out on top.

“We tried everything we could, but I don’t think we had a chance to really fight for the win today,” said Bottas.

“I had an exciting start to the race, when I was defending second place as hard as I could. I was on the outside in Turn 1, trying to carry a lot of speed to be on the inside line for Turn 2.

“I went wheel to wheel with Max, we fought hard, but it was all fair and I was just happy that I managed to stay ahead of him.”

Bottas stayed close to Vettel for majority of the race but couldn’t reach within DRS distance to appose a challenge to the German. Towards the final stages of the race, the Finn had to save fuel which allowed Verstappen to close back up to the Mercedes but wasn’t able to find a way passed.

“After that I was trying to put pressure on Sebastian, but didn’t have enough pace,” Bottas continued.

“The Ferrari was controlling the race and we just weren’t quick enough today. I backed off late in the race to save some fuel which is why Max got so close.”

Bottas hopes that their introduction of the engine upgrade will allow them to catch up with the likes of Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari in the next round at the French Grand Prix in two weeks time.

“We were the only top team that didn’t bring a new engine for this race, everyone else had an improved power unit,” said Bottas. “Hopefully the introduction of our new engine in France will help us in the fight with Ferrari and Red Bull.”