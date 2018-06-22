Brit duo Norris and Russell top Formula 2 Paul Ricard Practice

Carlin Motorsport‘s Lando Norris topped FIA Formula 2 practice at the Paul Ricard circuit, as he set the fastest time ahead of ART Grand Prix‘s George Russell.

Norris set a lap time of 1:45.562, ahead of fellow countryman of Russell, who was 0.083 seconds slower than the Carlin driver.

BWT Arden‘s Maximilian Günther set an impressive time to finish third fastest, ahead of Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing of Nyck de Vries.

Monaco Sprint race runner-up, Louis Delétraz showcased an impressive session to go fifth fastest ahead of Alexander Albon, who spent most of the session suffering a mechanical issue which saw him go slow for most of practice.

Campos Vexatec Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto was seventh fastest ahead of Jack Aitken. Roy Nissany ended the session ahead of qualifying in ninth with Artem Markelov in tenth, whose session came to an end early after a spin at Turn 6.

The session began with drivers hitting the track for the first time since testing here during the winter. An incident involving a loose wheel from one of the garages caused the Carlin of Sérgio Sette Câmara to stop in the pit lane after his installation lap; The wheel was recovered quickly allowing him to carry on into his pit box.

Within the opening ten minutes of the session, it was championship leader Norris leading the way ahead of Ralph Boschung and Antonio Fuoco as the F2 drivers started to find their feet around the circuit.

Artem Markelov and Nyck de Vries explored the track limits around the circuit, after going wide at Turn 11 and 12 which cost them time in their practice runs.

The DAMS of Alexander Albon suffered an issue on track which saw him drive around the 3.6 mile circuit slowly as he makes his way to the pit lane.

De Vries pushed hard during his run, and with nearly 30 minutes left of the session set a time to go second fastest, 0.226 seconds slower than session leader Norris. The ART of Russell soon beat the Prema’s time and took the second place away from the Dutch driver.

Like some of the drivers in the earlier Formula 1 practice, Markelov fell victim at Turn 6 by spinning at the exit of the corner. The Russian Time driver couldn’t get his car going and was pushed off of the circuit, ending his session early.

With 15 minutes of practice remaining, Norris remained in the lead ahead of Russell, Günther, de Vries and Delétraz.

Mechanics solved the issues on Albon’s car from earlier in the session as he got back out on track to set a time, only for it to be cancelled when he went wide at Turn 11 and 12.

With four minutes left, the Virtual Safety Car test was placed for the cars on track. After two minutes, the VSC ended and all cars on track resumed their laps.

As the session came to an end it was Norris in the Carlin who finished top of the times, ahead of Russell, Günther, de Vries and Delétraz who round off the top five as they prepare for qualifying.