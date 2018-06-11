Canada GP Winner Sebastian Vettel Relishes ‘Special Day’ For Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel said Sunday was ‘special day’ as he secured victory at the Canadian Grand Prix to retake the Drivers’ Championship lead, his third victory of the season.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver dominated the race from start to finish to take his first win around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since 2013, and his team’s first since 2004.

Vettel built a healthy gap from second place Valtteri Bottas throughout the race before his pit stop window, which helped him calmly take the race win by 7.4 seconds.

Speaking after his victory, Vettel says the win in Canada is important for the Ferrari fans and admitted he was praying that the car would be ok to finish the race.

”This win is very important for our tifosi and for our team, today is a special day,” said Vettel. “40 years ago Gilles won here, then 14 years ago it was Michael and I was thinking of that today.

“At the start I tried to build up a margin, I was happy with my first lap and then the safety car came out and I had to start over again. During my last 10 laps I prayed that my car would not develop a problem until the end!”

With Vettel’s win and Lewis Hamilton only finishing in fifth place, results in the German taking back the lead of the championship by one point going into the next round at Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix in two weeks time.

With the season now reaching a third of the way, Vettel says the points captured today are very important but knows that there are still plenty of races left within the season.

“Points are always important but today this win means a lot and not just in terms of Championship,” Vettel continued.

“The season is still so long and there are many races ahead. The main thing is that our car is strong and stays like that, so that we can fight.”