Carlin’s Lando Norris Hopes Qualifying Form Improves Ahead of France

FIA Formula 2 championship leader Lando Norris is happy with the progress he is making after completing the opening rounds of the series but admits that he could have done a better job with his qualifying.

Norris has already achieved one win and four podiums in his first full season of Formula 2 with Carlin Motorsport so far, which has placed him in the championship lead ahead of the experienced Artem Markelov.

Whilst his qualifying form hasn’t been the greatest so far this season, only capturing one pole position in Bahrain, Norris has created results with his speed and race craft over his rivals.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s action in France, Norris says he is pleased with how the first part of the season has gone for him and aims to complete a clean weekend as Formula 2 starts a triple-header with France, Austria and in England.

“I’m generally pleased how the first part of the season has gone, heading to Ricard leading the Drivers’ standings and Carlin the Teams’ championship, but it could have been slightly better.” said Norris.

“I could have done a better job in some of the previous qualifying sessions.

“My aim is for a clean weekend, starting the event off strong, like we did in Monaco, but obviously without the mistake in qualifying.”

The Paul Ricard circuit will make its first appearance since 1990 as part of the Formula 1 calendar but some of the F2 drivers like Norris, Maximilian Günther, George Russell and Arjun Maini have raced around the 3.6 mile track before in their careers, but not on the new configuration they’ll use this weekend. The Formula 2 grid have been to Paul Ricard this year as part of testing ahead of this season.

Norris admits that he enjoys driving the Le Castellet and has a good track record around here, but admits qualifying will be vital for the weekend.

“I’ve always enjoyed driving at Ricard and have generally gone pretty well there,” Norris continued. “It’s not one of the easiest tracks to overtake on, there are possibilities, but qualifying will be important. The track seemed quite low on tyre wear in the F2 test there earlier this year which could make the races tricky.

“I went well in Formula Renault and hopefully I can keep that up in F2.”