Christian Horner Receives Honorary Degree at Cranfield University

Team Principal of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner has received an honorary degree from Cranfield University, as recognition for his contribution to Motorsport.

Horner became the youngest-ever team principal to enter Formula 1 when he joined Red Bull in 2005, where he has enjoyed a successful 13-year career winning four drivers and constructors championships.

Having started his motorsport career as a racing driver in Formula Renault, British F3 and Formula 2, Horner stepped back to focus on running his own racing team, Arden International.

In six years he was running Arden, he turned the team into a powerhouse in the Motorsport industry, winning three drivers and team’s championships.

Upon receiving his degree, Horner says its a great honour to receive from the Cranfield University.

“Being awarded an honorary degree from Cranfield University is a great honour and privilege, one which I am delighted to accept” said Horner

Horner also launched the university’s new Advanced Motorsport Mechatronics masters course, which will start this year in September. The course aims to provide students with a understanding of the fundamental scientific, engineering and managerial principles involved in motorsport.

Students on the course will regularly engage with motorsport with guests lecturers, group work and individual projects supported by the motorsport industry.

Professor Sir Peter Gregson, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, said that Horner has helped inspired a future generation throughout his successful career.

“Throughout his career, Christian has inspired future generations to take up a career in motorsport with his passion, drive and innovation,” said Gregson.

“There is no more appropriate person for us to both honour and to have launch our new masters course. Motorsport is a significant part of Cranfield’s past, present and future, with our alumni regularly working in pit lanes, garages and laboratories across the globe.”

Horner said that the relationship between the motorsport industry and with Cranfield University has helped created the next generation of engineers.

“Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Cranfield have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, which has proved mutually beneficial.” Horner continued.

“We have been fortunate enough to employ a number of top-level graduates from the University and while they get to further develop their skills in Formula One, we get to work with driven, determined and ambitious engineers.”