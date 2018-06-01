DAMS And Prema Split Over Albon/de Vries Crash in Monaco

DAMS have labelled Alexander Albon‘s FIA Formula 2 feature race penalty ‘harsh’ after clashing with Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing‘s Nyck de Vries whilst under the safety car at Monaco.

Albon and de Vries made contact when the Dutch driver attempted to dive into the pits on lap 12 under the safety car, but the DAMS driver took an aggressive line into the pits where the two made contact.

As a result, de Vries’ suspension was broken whilst Albon spun round at the entry of the pit lane. Both resumed racing before retiring a few laps later.

The Stewards felt Albon was at fault for the incident and gave the Thai-Anglo driver a five-place grid penalty for the race, but DAMS’ team principal Francois Sicard told Autosport.com that the penalty was harsh for Albon.

“We are not very happy with the decision,” said Sicard.

“I think it’s a bit harsh but we have to respect the decision of the referee. I was not expecting something so harsh, especially because we were under safety car and there is no overtake possible.

“It’s true when you look at the footage, he turned late, but it’s not a late call from the team which is why we are really upset,

“We decided to pit early, it was at the exit at the chicane, and he confirmed. So we were not in a rush.

“Alex told me he was used to turning like this in free practice and qualifying. We had no restriction for the pit entry in Monaco so he did what he thought was correct.

“We were under the safety car, there was no reason to be in a situation like this. Now it’s done and we have to move forwards.”

Prema Racing’s Boss Rene Rosin felt the accident between de Vries and Albon was silly and cost them valuable points in the race for the championship as Lando Norris and George Russell were down the field.

“It was a silly accident that cost us a lot,” said Rosin.

“It was a good chance, having Russell behind, having Lando behind.

“It would have re-opened the championship. When you have the chances you have to take them.”