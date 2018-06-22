Double Ginetta Departure Leaves Clio Cup Junior On Brink

The future of the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior series is uncertain as two of its remaining three drivers have moved across to the Ginetta Junior Championship.

It has been reported by Autosport that Gus Burton and Lorcan Hanafin, who raced with Team Pyro in the Clios, will make their Ginetta debuts this weekend at Croft with the returning Douglas Motorsport squad.

Their departure means that from the original five-car grid for the season opener back in March, only the double race-winner that weekend Nick Reeve remains with Specialized Motorsport.

Gus Burton’s father Mike told Autosport: “The two lads were both in Clio Juniors but unfortunately the grid is so depressingly small they are lacking competition.

“They’re not getting the racecraft that the lads want and need, so that’s why they’ve switched. It’s a great shame – we chose it for a good reason and it’s a bloody good car.“

The news marks Douglas Motorsport’s return to the Ginetta Junior Championship after missing the start of 2018, having come third in last year’s championship with Dan Harper.

One of the most successful teams in recent series history, they’d also finished in the top three before with Niall Murray (2012), Keith Donegan (2013) and Stuart Middleton (2016).

“It’s a bit of a cultural shock for them going from front to rear-wheel drive,” commented team boss Wayne Douglas to Autosport.

“They’ve only had two tests in the car. They seemed to go well and we’ll do more testing.”

The additions to the grid means the Ginetta Juniors are likely to have nineteen drivers competing this weekend at the marque’s home event in North Yorkshire.

Autosport report that the British Automobile Racing Club will consider the Clio Junior series’ future closer to their next rounds at Donington Park on 21/22 July.