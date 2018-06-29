Ericsson notes importance of balance for fast corners of the Red Bull Ring

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team‘s Marcus Ericsson believes that a good balance is required on the car for the fast corners around the Red Bull Ring ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads into its second race within the triple header, with Spielberg hosting the next round at the Red Bull Ring after racing at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Home to one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, the margin for error is tight and can be prove costly during qualifying and in the race.

Previewing the weekend’s event, Ericsson notes that the long straights and hairpins is a good opportunity to pass cars during the race.

“The Grand Prix in Austria is always a fun one to return to.” said Ericsson.

“It takes place on one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, with only a few corners. That makes the lap time margins very tight. It has some interesting parts – mainly, it is the second part of the lap that is challenging.

“There are some very fast corners that require good car balance, as well as commitment from us as drivers.

“The longer straights and hairpins offer some opportunities for overtaking. The atmosphere is always great, with many fans coming to support us at the track. I really look forward to going back.”