Esteban Ocon Prepares For ‘Dream’ Home Race At Paul Ricard

Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s Esteban Ocon can’t wait to achieve a life long dream of racing on homesoil ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

The French Grand Prix returns to Formula 1 for the first time since 2008 and at Paul Ricard since 1990. The classic track will host a new configuration for Formula 1 which will test the drivers when they arrive this weekend.

Three French drivers will take part in the first French Grand Prix in ten years, one of them is Esteban Ocon. Previewing ahead of his home race, Ocon says it’s been a dream to race in front of his home crowd and hopes the event will be a success.

“It’s been my dream for years to be racing in front of my home crowd and now I will finally experience the fantastic feeling of a home Grand Prix.” said Ocon.

“When the race was announced, it was the best news from the whole of last year and I’m really looking forward to it. I am very proud of the work of all the people involved in bringing the French Grand Prix back and I hope the event will be a success.”

Majority of the grid have raced at Paul Ricard before in their junior careers, but not on the layout that’ll be used for F1. Ocon is one of those drivers, who has won here before and hopes he can add more success this weekend.

“I did race at Paul Ricard early in my career – it was actually where I had my first victory in single seaters in 2013 so I have some fantastic memories of the place.” Ocon continued.

“I hope we can add some more success this weekend. Having been there in the junior categories makes getting used to a new track in a Formula One car much easier. I think I will find my rhythm quite quickly.”

Ocon has scored in the last two races at Monaco and Canada, helping Force India improve their constructors spot after a slow start to the season, but the French driver believes the VJM11 should suit the Paul Ricard circuit.

“In the last few races in Monaco and Canada we’ve been showing good pace so I hope we can be strong in France as well.

“On paper, the track should suit us, with a long straight and some slow corners where we can use our car’s mechanical grip really well. It’s a track which will be new for everyone and we’re usually good at finding a set-up quickly, so I’m not too worried.

“It’s going to be a busy week for me but once I get in the car, it’s like any other race weekend and the focus needs to be on the track.”