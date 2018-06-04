F1 Could Switch To 18 Inch Tyres As Part of 2021 Regulation Shake-Up

Formula 1 could be set to switch from 13-inch wheels to 18 inches as part of the 2021 regulation shake up.

Pirelli Motorsport have been pushing to introduce a change within the tyres for several years now, with tests even taking place back in 2014 with Charles Pic in the Lotus E22 and Martin Brundle in 2015 with a GP2 Series test car around Monaco.

Pirelli believes that low profile tyres, currently used in ABB Formula E and WEC, have more in common with road cars and would suit them for marketing purposes.

However, the impact on changing the configuration of the tyres would affect suspension designs, but latest opinions by teams are in favour of the change as early as 2020. The Italian tyre manufacture exclusive contract in F1 expires in 2019.

Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Motorsport.com at the Monaco Grand Prix that the Italian tyre company are open and ready for a change surrounding the tyres.

“We are open,” said Provera. “Obviously they have to find the right regulation, and have the teams ready to adopt it,

“There are a number of issues of aerodynamics, of suspension and so on. When the teams are ready, we are ready,

“For us it is always technology. We are happy with 13, we are happy with 18. Tyres are more visible, the bigger they are, the better it is. But the technological challenges are different.”

Pirelli said they want to make a plan for the new tyres if they do come into light, as they did with the wider tyres for the 2017 season.

“At the moment we haven’t discussed this in detail yet,” said Mario Isola, Pirelli’s F1 boss.

“Because it’s not just the tyre regulations that are missing, but all the regulations.

“We said that we are ready to do whatever they ask, with the proper time and testing. This is our position.

“We have to make a proper plan. In the past we made different tyres, we made wider tyres, we are always trying to follow what are F1’s requirements. But we’ll need a proper car to test. It’s a similar situation to 2016, with the wider tyres.”

Isola believes that the new tyres should be introduced as part of the 2021 regulation changes if the changes do happen.

“I think that 2020 is too close for such a big change. It doesn’t make a lot of sense considering that in 2021 we will have other changes, so it’s better to do it all together.”

FIA race director Charlie Whiting responded to a question relating to a change with the tyres, responding that it’s part of their plan for 2021.

“I would say so. It is part of the package that we are discussing.” said Whiting.