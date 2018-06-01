Father’s Recent Involvement at McLaren ‘Paints Wrong Image Of Me’ – Nicholas Latifi

DAMS Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi believes his dad’s recent involvement with the McLaren F1 Team has painted the wrong image but understands the speculation it has triggered.

The McLaren Group announced recently that an investment of over £200 million from Michael Latifi had made, making the Canadian the first new shareholder since the departure of Ron Dennis.

The announcement led to speculation that Nicholas would be pushed into a McLaren driver role in the team but McLaren’s Zak Brown has said his name has been involved in any conversation.

Speaking to Autosport.com, Nicholas said that his father’s investment has painted a wrong picture relating to his racing.

“Not that I’m concerned with what the general public thinks, obviously, but it does, let’s say, paint that picture of me” said Latifi.

“They’re just giving their opinion based on what they see. If I wasn’t involved in motorsport I would think the same.

“The reality is it’s separate. If I stopped racing tomorrow, the investment still would have been made.”

Regarding the announcement of his father’s investment in the Woking based group, Latifi has said that people don’t realise that the deal is an investment and not a purpose to buy his son a race seat.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise it’s not a sponsorship, it’s an investment in the company,” Latifi continued.

“It’s not a ‘I’m going to put this money in and buy my son a race seat.

“It’s an investment and he’s hoping to get something in return, just like you would with any personal investment, not just racing.

“It doesn’t really affect my job. There’s no link between me as a driver and those investments.”

Currently Latifi races in FIA Formula 2 with DAMS as well as being Sahara Force India F1 Team‘s reserve and test driver, having been a Renault test driver last year.

He said that he wants to build his own racing path by his on-track action and is not interested in gaining more attention through his father’s investment.

“I want to build my racing career based on what I do on the track,”

“I don’t think it’s going to draw more teams’ attention to me than I already had.

“My name has been around the paddock and I’ve been able to drive Formula 1 cars.”